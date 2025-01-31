A catastrophic midair collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines Flight 5342 at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, claimed the lives of 67 people on Wednesday night. The plane crashed into the frigid Potomac River after colliding with the helicopter while approaching the airport.

The tragic midair collision left no survivors and took the lives of passengers from diverse backgrounds, including teen figure skaters, military personnel, and families traveling home. Among the victims was Asra Hussain Raza, the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Victims details Authorities have begun releasing the identities of the 60 passengers and four crew members aboard the American Airlines flight, as well as the three military personnel aboard the helicopter. Among the victims of the DC plane crash were athletes, professionals, and families.

Asra Hussain Raza Daughter of Indian immigrants, Asra Hussain Raza was among those killed in the tragic accident.

Teen Figure Skaters and Coaches At least 14 members of the US Figure Skating team were on board, including:

Spencer Lane, a rising star from the Skating Club of Boston.

Angela Yang and Sean Kay, young ice skaters, along with their coach Alexandr "Sasha" Kirsanov.

Edward Zhou, 16, his parents Kaiyan and Joe.

Brielle Magdalena Beyer, 12, and her mother Justyna Magdalena Beyer, 42.

Franco Aparicio and his father Luciano.

Cory Haynos, 16, traveling with his parents Stephanie and Roger.

American Airlines crew Sam Lilley, 28, first officer and engaged to be married.

Ian Epstein, one of the two flight attendants.

Danasia Elder, a PSA Airlines crew member.

Jonathan Campos, one of the pilots flying the doomed jetliner.

Military Personnel Aboard the Black Hawk

Ryan O’Hara, a soldier and father of a baby boy.

Andrew Eaves, a second soldier identified in the crash.

Families lost Donna and Peter Livingston and their daughters, Everly, 11, and Alydia, 14, members of the Washington Figure Skating Club.

Bob and Lori Schrock, who were traveling to visit their daughter at Villanova University.

Professionals and notable passengers Kiah Duggins, a former Miss Kansas contestant and attorney, was en route to start a position as a law professor at Howard University.

Grace Maxwell, 20, a college student from Wichita, Kansas, returning from her grandfather’s funeral.

Elizabeth Anne Keys, 33, traveling on her birthday. Her co-worker, Sarah Lee Best, was also on board.

Philippine police Colonel Pergentino Malabed, Jr., head of the national police’s supply management division.

Vikesh Patel, a longtime GE Aerospace employee.

Casey Crafton, a Connecticut youth soccer coach.

Stovall, of Maryland, returning from a duck hunting trip with friend Jesse Pitcher, 30.

