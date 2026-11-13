DC Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Including Gunman; Four Injured

(Bloomberg) -- A shooting left one person dead and four people injured Thursday in Washington DC’s Logan Circle neighborhood less than a mile from the White House.

The suspect in the case, a White male, also died, according to a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson.

The chaotic incident led to a massive police response and closed streets, schools, and businesses across the nation’s capital. According to police, the suspect shot and killed a person inside a Vida Fitness gym, and targeted others nearby, including workers at a construction site.

He then retreated to a nearby apartment, where he barricaded himself inside and shot at law enforcement attempting to enter.

Police established a communication channel but during negotiations, another gunshot was heard. When officers entered the apartment, they discovered the suspect - who they identified but so far have declined to name - with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He ultimately died from that injury.

One victim was in serious condition while three others were being treated for what interim MPD Chief Jeffery Carroll described as non-life-threatening injuries.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser called the incident a “senseless act of gun violence.”

“MPD will continue to investigate this situation. But this lone gunman has been contained,” she said.

The block, a short walk from the city’s downtown core, is also home to apartment buildings and a Whole Foods grocery store.

Bowser said the White House had been briefed on the incident. President Donald Trump has deployed hundreds of National Guard troops in the city in what he has described as an effort to combat violent crime across the capital.

--With assistance from Justin Sink.

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