D.D. Lewis dies at 79; Dallas Cowboys legend and two-time Super Bowl champion remembered

Dallas Cowboys legend D.D. Lewis breathed his last at the age of 79, the organization announced on Wednesday. Drafted by the Cowboys in 1968, Lewis has been the franchise’s all-time leader in postseason games played. According to Reuters, Lewis, who was a college star at Mississippi State, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001. Lewis featured weakside linebacker for 13 seasons with the Cowboys, and he started in 132 of 134 regular-season games between 1973-81 under coach Tom Landry, as per the Reuters report.

Who was D.D. Lewis? Lewis, who was a second-team All-American in 1966, had featured in three seasons at Mississippi State, and he was the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American in 1967. Paying its tribute to Lewis, Mississippi State mourned the death of the ex-Cowboys star linebacker.

“We mourn the passing of Bulldog legend D.D. Lewis. An All-SEC standout and 1967 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, he played 13 years with the Dallas Cowboys, appeared in five Super Bowls, won two, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001,” read the post shared by the official X handle of the Mississippi State Football.

Lewis was a sixth-round pick out of Mississippi State, where he was an All-American and a College Football Hall of Famer. “It took two or three years for it to click for me and understand what it's all about. But especially when Chuck got hurt in the 1972 season, that's when I got my chance to play,” Lewis had said during an interview for the Cowboys' Deep Blue documentary series, as per dallascowboys.com.

According to an article published by dallascowboys.com, Lewis missed four regular-season games over his 13-year career. The Cowboys selected him sixth overall in the 1968 NFL Draft.

