‘Deadly criminals too dangerous to…’ Trump defends Minnesota shooting again amid protests

US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social, once again defending the shooting of a 37-year-old woman, Renee Good, by an ICE agent in Minnesota, questioning if people of the US state want to live in a community where there are ‘deadly criminals.’

Earlier, the Trump administration had already said the shooting was an act of self-defense by the agent, suggesting the mother-of-three used her vehicle as a weapon to attack him.

Protests spread across US following the shooting of Renee Good. According to a report by Sky News, around hundreds more federal officers are set to be deployed to Minnesota amid the protests.

Minnesota protests Days of demonstrations against immigration agents have left Minnesota tense on Tuesday, a day after federal authorities deployed tear gas to disperse crowds of protesters and activists, and state and local leaders filed a lawsuit challenging the surge in enforcement that followed the fatal shooting.

Confrontations between federal agents and demonstrators stretched across several cities on Monday.

According to a report by AP, in Minneapolis, agents fired tear gas as a crowd gathered around immigration officers who were questioning a man, while hundreds of people protested outside Somali-run businesses in St. Cloud after ICE officers arrived there.

Later Monday night, clashes continued near a federal building being used as a base for the expanded operation, underscoring growing tensions over the government’s largest immigration enforcement effort in the state’s history, mentioned a report by AP.

Minnesota, Minneapolis, Saint Paul file lawsuit The state of Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to end the "unlawful, unprecedented surge of the federal law enforcement agents into Minnesota," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said at a news conference on Monday.