Deadly heatwave grips Central and Eastern US states—Is your state on the alert list?

A dangerous and prolonged heatwave continues to scorch the Central and Eastern United States, driven by a strong upper-level ridge, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In its latest forecast, the NWS Weather Prediction Center, Maryland, warned that daily high temperatures will soar well into the 90s and 100s through the end of the month. Compounding the danger is little to no overnight relief, which the agency says will be “particularly dangerous to those without adequate cooling or hydration.”

The NWS noted that the heatwave is likely to break daily temperature records throughout the week. Florida is expected to see highs near 100°F today, while the Northeast may reach the mid to upper 90s, possibly tying or surpassing existing records.

165 million under heat alerts The intense heatwave continues to affect a vast swath of the country, with ABC News reporting that more than 165 million Americans are under heat alerts, stretching from Nebraska to New Hampshire and Florida.

Extreme heat warnings are in place from New Orleans to St. Louis, with heat indices as high as 116°F.

Florida cities like Jacksonville and Orlando may also see feels-like temperatures reaching 116°F.

In the Northeast, heat advisories are active from Pennsylvania to Maine, where indices could range from 95°F to 105°F.

Other parts of the Midwest and South may see heat index values between 100°F and 110°F.

According to the news outlet, the heat dome is expected to weaken gradually, shifting southward by the weekend. Much of the country will return to typical summer heat levels, and some regions may even trend slightly below average.

Storm threats and flash flood risks expand across Plains and Southwest According to the NWS Weather Prediction Center, Maryland, a combination of shortwave energy, anomalous moisture, and atmospheric instability is expected to generate afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the Northern and Central Plains today.

Storms are forecast to initiate in eastern Montana before merging into a mesoscale convective system (MCS) that will move through the Dakotas, Wyoming, Nebraska, and into Iowa by Wednesday morning.

The NWS has issued a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms in the affected areas, warning of damaging winds and hail. Additionally, there is at least a 15% chance of excessive rainfall, raising concerns about localized flash flooding.

Storms to continue across Midwest on Wednesday The storm system is expected to intensify again over the Midwest on Wednesday, where moisture and instability will remain in place. The NWS has placed portions of Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, and western Indiana under a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall, citing the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Monsoonal moisture drives Southwest flood threat Meanwhile, shortwave energy rotating around the western edge of a dominant upper ridge is expected to continue pulling tropical moisture into the Southwest, according to the NWS.

This pattern will result in scattered to isolated diurnal thunderstorms today, with flash flooding risks especially in vulnerable areas such as burn scars in New Mexico.