Deadly morning in US: 3 killed in Dallas shooting, 3 injured in Pittsburgh high school stabbings; knife attack in Boston

Three separate violent incidents unfolded across the United States on Wednesday, prompting swift responses from law enforcement and emergency services. In Dallas, a shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility left three people dead, including the gunman, Bloomberg reported citing the Department of Homeland Security. In Boston, police shot a naked man armed with a knife following a reported break-in at a restaurant in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, multiple students were stabbed at Carrick High School, leading to a lockdown and the suspect being taken into custody. Authorities in all three cases are investigating the circumstances and ensuring the safety of those affected.

Shooting at Dallas ICE facility leaves three dead A shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center in Dallas on Wednesday left three people dead, officials confirmed. DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said detainees may have been among the victims, while DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them,” Noem said.

The Dallas Police Department reported that officers responded around 6:40 a.m., and preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect opened fire at the government building from a nearby structure. Two victims were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, while one person died at the scene.

Todd Lyons, acting director of ICE, told CNN that shots were fired from outside into a secure sally port used for detainee transfers. “The building is on lockdown, the scene is secure, and we have confirmation that three individuals were shot,” Lyons said.

This marks the second attack on an ICE facility in the Dallas area in recent months. Lyons noted that officers at a nearby Alvarado, Texas, office were ambushed on July 4 by assailants in tactical gear using fireworks as cover. Federal prosecutors later charged 11 people in connection with that organized attack involving AR-15-style rifles.

Naked man shot by police during Beacon Hill restaurant break-in Boston police shot a naked man armed with a large knife following a reported break-in at the 1928 Beacon Hill restaurant early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Mount Vernon Street.

According to Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin, officers responded to a breaking-and-entering call and found the unclothed suspect in a back alley. Attempts to subdue him with stun guns by three officers were unsuccessful, prompting police to fire multiple shots. The exact number of shots fired has not been confirmed.

The man received medical attention at the scene before being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers involved were also taken to the hospital for evaluation, following standard protocol.

A spokesperson for 1928 Beacon Hill said, “The Boston Police Department took quick action to apprehend a severely disturbed person who broke into the restaurant this morning. We are grateful that it happened off hours and our staff and guests were not there. We want to thank the officers for their fast response and are cooperating with authorities. We will not be commenting further as this is an active police investigation.”

Multiple stabbings at Carrick High School, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed that three students were stabbed and a fourth sustained a minor injury during a morning incident at Carrick High School on the 100 block of Parkfield Street on Wednesday. One of the students’ injuries may be more serious.

The suspect is in custody, and the school is currently in a secure lockdown. Emergency responders, including police, fire, and EMS, are on site to ensure the safety of students and staff.

A third victim with a minor laceration was treated at the scene and released, while another student who suffered a hand injury was treated on-site before being transported to police headquarters. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, and updates are being provided as they become available.