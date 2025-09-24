Deadly Shooting at Dallas ICE Center Was ‘Targeted,’ FBI Says

(Bloomberg) -- A shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Dallas left two people dead including the shooter in what a federal law enforcement official described as “an act of targeted violence” against the federal agency.

Rounds found near the shooter appeared to have anti-ICE messages, Joe Rothrock, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas field office, said at a briefing Wednesday. Several others were injured but none of the wounded were law enforcement officers, officials said.

The attack is the second at a Dallas-area ICE facility in recent months. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said officers at a center in nearby Alvarado, Texas, were ambushed on July 4 by assailants in tactical gear using fireworks as cover. Federal prosecutors later charged 11 people in connection with that assault, describing it as an organized attack with AR-15-style rifles.

“There’s a lot going on in our country,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said at the Wednesday briefing. “It’s a scary time.”

Officials declined to identify the victims, although Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot. DHS said earlier that there were three fatalities.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded around 6:40 a.m., adding that the incident is under investigation.

“The preliminary investigation determined that a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building,” the police department said in a statement.

