Deadly shooting at Halloween party in California's Santa Clarita, 1 dead

One person has died after being shot at a Halloween party on Friday, October 31 night. The deadly shooting was reported in Santa Clarita of California, the United States.

Advertisement

The shooting, according to the reports, happened just before the clocks stuck midnight on De Wolfe Road in Gavin Canyon.

Investigators say the victim died at the scene. Another person injured in the Halloween shooting has been admitted to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Earlier in the day, a similar shooting incident was reported from Athens in Greece. Two people have died and at least 10 others were injured in a shooting on the Greek island of Crete reportedly sparked by a long-standing family feud.

Advertisement

The incident began shortly after 11 am in the village of Vorizia, located 52 kilometres south of Heraklion, the island's largest city.

The two victims, a 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, died as a result of the shootout, police said in a statement. Six other people were taken to local hospitals with injuries of varying severity, local emergency services EKAB said in a statement.

Two injured men are in hospital and “under guard, and their participation in the armed incident is under investigation,” police said.