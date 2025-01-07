A major winter storm is poised to impact the central and eastern United States, bringing snow, ice, and freezing rain to regions stretching from Texas to the Carolinas, with potential disruptions extending into the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists have issued warnings for hazardous conditions, particularly in areas unaccustomed to heavy snowfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Southern snowfalls and ice storm threats The storm is forecast to intensify over Texas from Tuesday night to Thursday, with snow and ice impacting cities such as Dallas, Nashville, and Atlanta. AccuWeather Meteorologist Emma Belsher predicted Dallas could see 3-6 inches of snow, exceeding the city’s annual average of 1.6 inches in mere hours. "Should 6 inches of snow fall in Dallas, it would rank among the top-five snowfalls on record," noted Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather’s Senior Director of Forecasting Operations.

The icy conditions could trigger widespread power outages in northeastern Texas, northern Louisiana, and southern Arkansas. Motorists along major highways like I-20 and I-40 are advised to brace for hazardous conditions, with extensive road closures expected from Friday to Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Significant snowfall in Dallas Dallas could experience an unprecedented snowfall, with predictions of 3-6 inches by Thursday and Friday. If 6 inches of snow accumulates, it would rank among the city's top-five snowfalls on record. This storm could surpass the notable February 2010 snowstorm that delivered 12.5 inches. Even smaller amounts of snow and ice, combined with freezing temperatures, are likely to create dangerous conditions.

Expanding impact across the East As the storm advances eastward, Nashville and parts of Tennessee are likely to experience heavy snow, with road conditions deteriorating rapidly. In Atlanta, snow is anticipated north of the city, while an icy mix is forecast downtown. Areas along the I-85 corridor from Atlanta to North Carolina are at high risk of travel disruptions.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Jacob Hinson cautioned that Atlanta's setup mirrors Dallas, with downtown more likely to receive ice accumulation than snow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Potential for Northeastern turn AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok outlined multiple scenarios as the storm nears the Atlantic coast this weekend. The storm could either track eastward with minimal impact on the Northeast or intensify, bringing heavy snow and ice to cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Boston.

"Substantial travel problems and power outages could persist for days if the storm strengthens along the coast," warned Pastelok.

Prolonged Arctic chill Arctic air accompanying the storm is expected to seep deep into the South, with damaging freezes potentially reaching the central Gulf Coast and Florida Peninsula. Temperatures across the central and eastern US are forecast to remain 12-25°F below average through January 12, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This prolonged cold wave could drive temperatures 30-40°F below average in some regions," Duffus stated, adding that energy usage stress may rise as freezing conditions persist.