December social security payments- When would you get the check? Full schedule inside

Social Security payments would follow the usual schedule in December, marking the last round of checks before the upcoming cost-of-living increase takes effect. Social Security benefits are paid mostly to recipients who are older or retired, and are typically paid on Wednesdays.

Following the payments in December, social security benefit recipients will get bigger checks, due to a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, increase. As per the Social Security Administration, payments will rise by about $56, on average, per month – after the COLA takes effect in January 2026.

When would you get social security payment in December? If your birthday falls between the first and 10th days of the month, your payments are issued on the second Wednesday of that particular month, as per the Social Security Administration’s calendar.

Regular Social Security retirement benefits for December will be issued according to the SSA’s standard monthly payment schedule. Here are the dates, depending on the recipient's birth date:

Wednesday, 10 December - Birth dates between the first and 10th of the month.

Wednesday, 17 December - Birth dates between the 11th and 20th of the month.

Wednesday, 24 December - Birth dates between the 21st and 31st of the month. Social security payment schedule for January For January 2026 Social Security retirement benefits, the schedule remains the same as follows:

Wednesday, 14 January - Birth dates between the first and 10th of the month.