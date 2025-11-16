December US Visa Bulletin: EB-1, EB-2 dates advance, Department of State releases key deadlines for applicants

The Department of State has published December 2025 US visa bulletin, revealing updates in immigrant visa categories. The bulletin showcases advancements for India in employment-based visas, outlining details for ‘Final Action Dates’ and ‘Dates for Filing Applications’.

“The fiscal year 2026 limit for family-sponsored preference immigrants determined in accordance with Section 201 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) is 226,000. The worldwide level for annual employment-based preference immigrants is at least 140,000,” reads the bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the final action date for an oversubscribed category is the priority date of the first applicant who could not be reached within the numerical limits. If it becomes necessary during the monthly allocation process to retrogress a final action date, supplemental requests for numbers will be honored only if the priority date falls within the new final action date announced in this bulletin.

Unless otherwise indicated on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website, individuals seeking to file applications for adjustment of status with USCIS must use the “Final Action Dates” charts below for determining when they can file such applications, said the State Department.

Final action dates for family-sponsored preference class for Indian applicants (F1) Unmarried Sons and Daughters of US Citizens: 08 November 2016

(F2A) Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents: 01 February 2024

(F2B) Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years of age or older) of Permanent Residents: 01 December 2016

(F3) Married Sons and Daughters of US Citizens: 08 September 2011

(F4) Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens: 01 November 2006

Dates for filing family-sponsored visa applications for Indian applicants F1: 01 September 20167

F2A: 22 November 2025

F2B: 08 March 2017

(F3): 22 July 2021

(F4): 15 December 2006

— Employment-based visa applications —

Final action dates for Indian applicants First: (Priority Workers): 15 March 2022

Second: (Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees or Persons of Exceptional Ability) — 15 May 2013

Third: (Skilled Workers, Professionals, and Other Workers) — 22 September 2013

Fourth: (Certain Special Immigrant) — 1 September 2020

Certain Religious Workers — 01 September 2020

Fifth: (Employment Creation) — 1 July 2021

Final action dates for visa applicants

Dates for filing for Indian applicants First (EB-1): 15 April 2023

Second (EB-2): 01 December 2013

Third (EB-3): 15 August 2014

Fourth (EB-4): 15 February 2021

Certain Religious Workers: 15 February 2021

Fifth (EB-5): 1 April 2022

“The chart below reflects dates for filing visa applications within a timeframe justifying immediate action in the application process. Applicants for immigrant visas who have a priority date earlier than the application date in the chart may assemble and submit required documents to the Department of State’s National Visa Center, following receipt of notification from the National Visa Center containing detailed instructions,” said the US Department of State.