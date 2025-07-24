News declassified docs on 2016 election narrative reveal Obama Administration intel ‘biased and rushed’ to damage Trump

The US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has released a once-classified report raising questions about the 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) that concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted Donald Trump elected president. The report, originally prepared in 2020 but kept classified until now, alleges the Obama administration directed an unusually rushed and biased process in producing that assessment.

This report shows the ICA was not the product of a fair or thorough intelligence process, but of political pressure and selective sourcing.

Intelligence Community had “no direct evidence” Putin favored Trump The report finds that the US intelligence community (IC) had no direct evidence showing Putin’s preference for Trump in the 2016 election.

Two senior CIA officers reportedly warned then-CIA Director John Brennan that “we don’t have direct information that Putin wanted to get Trump elected.”

Despite those warnings, the report states, “The ICA did not cite any report where Putin directly indicated helping Trump win was the objective.”

Obama, Brennan accused of “unusual directives” The committee noted that the ICA’s production was shaped by “unusual directives from the President and senior political appointees.” It says only five CIA analysts, with one principal drafter, created the report, with limited coordination across the intelligence community.

“The draft was not properly coordinated within CIA or the IC, ensuring it would be published without significant challenges to its conclusions,” the report said.

It also claims the analysts “rushed” the ICA’s completion to release it two weeks before President-elect Trump took office.

Source Intelligence called “implausible” and “biased” The committee criticised the inclusion of intelligence that had been unpublished prior to the 2016 election, saying three of the 15 reports used were “substandard—containing information that was unclear, of uncertain origin, potentially biased, or implausible.”

“One scant, unclear, and unverifiable fragment of a sentence from one of the substandard reports constitutes the only classified information cited to suggest Putin ‘aspired’ to help Trump win,” the report said.

It concluded that “the ICA misrepresented these reports as reliable, without mentioning their significant underlying flaws.”

Alternative explanations ignored According to the committee, the ICA failed to weigh plausible alternative motives for Russia’s behavior during the election.

“The ICA ignored or selectively quoted reliable intelligence reports that challenged—and in some cases undermined—judgments that Putin sought to elect Trump,” the report said.

Among suppressed intelligence was testimony from a longtime Putin confidant, who told investigators that Putin “did not care who won the election” and that he had often pointed out the weaknesses of both Clinton and Trump.

Suppressed Intel suggested Russia expected Clinton win The report also notes that Russian officials were preparing for a Hillary Clinton victory, believing they could “work with her” because they knew her foreign policy stance.

“The ICA suppressed intelligence showing that Putin was not only demonstrating a clear lack of concern for Trump’s election fate, but also indicated that he preferred to see Secretary Clinton elected, knowing she would be a more vulnerable President,” the committee concluded.

Tulsi Gabbard declassifies long-secret report Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently declassified the House committee’s report, marking the first time it has been made public since its completion in September 2020.