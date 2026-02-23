Deepak Chopra encouraged Epstein to bring ‘girls’ on trips, DOJ files reveal: Report

The recently released tranche of Epstein-related documents has placed best-selling author and wellness guru Deepak Chopra in close contact with convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, despite Chopra’s earlier denial of any involvement in Epstein’s criminal conduct.

Earlier in February, Chopra publicly stated that he had no connection with Epstein’s illegal activities.

“I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity,” wrote Chopra in a social media post.

He also acknowledged that some of his past correspondence reflects poor judgement when viewed today.

Messages revealed in document review According to a report by CNN, which reviewed material from the United States Department of Justice Epstein archive, there were reportedly hundreds of messages exchanged between the two men.

The correspondence, which at times included lewd and sexist remarks, shows that Chopra and Epstein remained in contact between 2016 and 2019. This communication occurred after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

On at least two occasions, Chopra encouraged Epstein to bring “girls” along on trips, writing: “Your girls would love it as would you.”

In the same period, when Epstein invited Chopra to a workshop in Switzerland, Chopra again suggested that he bring his girls.

In another exchange with a philosophical tone, Chopra wrote, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” Epstein replied, " When the girls say, oh my god…?" Chopra responded: “Yes That's divine tran=cendence”.

Financial links and professional interaction The documents also indicate that Chopra received financial support connected to Epstein. Chopra and Poonacha Machaiah had reportedly sought Epstein’s input for the wellness application Jiyo.

In 2017, Chopra received a $50,000 cheque from “Gratitude America”, one of Epstein’s foundations.

During a period when Epstein faced negative publicity, Chopra appeared supportive, writing: “Sorry, I am not concerned about that.” He also advised Epstein to “Stay silent, Meditate.”

Chopra further mentioned introducing his son-in-law to Epstein, stating: “You might enjoy meeting him,” before adding: “(can’t talk about girls ).”

It remains unclear whether that meeting ever took place. The documents also do not specify the age of the “girls” referenced in the exchanges.

Epstein Files A vast collection of more than three million pages of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein has affected the public standing of several politicians, diplomats, business figures and members of royalty. The records, released by the United States Department of Justice, revealed their past associations with the American financier and convicted sex offender, leading in some cases to investigations, reputational damage and loss of positions.

Except for former Prince Andrew, Duke of York, none of the individuals named in the material face allegations of sexual misconduct. Most faced criticism for maintaining friendly ties with Epstein after his criminal conviction became public.