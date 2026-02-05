Deepak Chopra in Epstein Files: Spiritual guru regrets ‘cute girls make noises’ comment; Bollywood actress reacts

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has slammed Deepak Chopra as the Indian-American author’s name comes up in the Epstein Files. Her reaction comes in the form of a reply to Chopra’s clarification on his alleged involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms. I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity,” Chopra wrote on Twitter (now X).

Advertisement

“Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone. I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time. My focus remains on supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors,” he added.

Chopra has disabled the comment section.

Jeffrey Epstein appeared to take pride in his spiritual well-being. According to the Epstein Files, the convicted pedophile had a long association with Deepak Chopra.

The new-age spiritual healer met Epstein at least 12 times between 2016 and 2019, according to The Guardian. They apparently met for meditation sessions and discussions about funding alternative health research.

Chopra also attended small dinner gatherings at Epstein’s New York home with guests including Woody Allen. He later described the evenings as a “blast”.

Advertisement

In November 2016, Epstein sent Chopra a report about a “troubled woman with a history of drug use”. According to him, she allegedly fabricated allegations of assault by Donald Trump and Epstein when she was 13. After Epstein said she had withdrawn her civil case, Chopra responded: “Good”.

Many social media users are now referring to a 2009 tweet by Deepak Chopra: “Landed in LA. Will play with babies all day.”

It is unverified if the post had any relation to Chopra's association with Epstein.

Deepak Chopra's tweet in 2009

Deepak Chopra in Epstein Files Deepak Chopra’s emails are featured in the Epstein Files, released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ). One particular email exchange has raised eyebrows.

Advertisement

“Cells are human constructs. No such thing! Universe is human construct. No such thing. Cute girls are aware when they make noises,” Deepak Chopra wrote in one email to Jeffrey Epstein on 8 March 2017.

He further replied, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.”

Epstein suggestively replied, “So when the girl says, ‘Oh my god’?”

Deepak Chopra’s emails are featured in the Epstein Files

Richa Chadha’s reaction Richa Chadha used a ‘Vomiting Face’ emoji and a ‘disgusted green face’ emoji while posting her reaction to Chopra’s clarification.

Advertisement

“If life makes you a Deepak, be a Mohammad, not Chopra,” she wrote.

The post refers to a recent incident that happened in Uttarakhand.

Deepak Kumar, a 37-year-old gym owner from Kotdwar, became viral in January after an incident of communal tension. On 26 January, right-wing activists allegedly confronted a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper over the word Baba in his shop name.

Kumar stepped in to defend him. When asked his name, he declared a symbolic Muslim name to oppose religious profiling: Mohammad Deepak.

“I said my name was Mohammad Deepak because it was the right thing to do. I am accountable only to god, and standing up for a man who was being attacked for his religion was the humane thing. I’m not fazed by these protests,” Deepak told The Indian Express.

Advertisement

In an interesting twist, police later filed FIRs against Kumar and another man over claims of abuse, theft and unlawful assembly. Public reaction remained divided.