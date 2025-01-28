DeepSeek cyber attack alert: China’s AI app limits registration after its popularity skyrocketed on Apple Store

  • Chinese startup DeepSeek said on Monday it is temporarily limiting registrations due to a large-scale malicious attack on its services.

Livemint
Published28 Jan 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Newly launched Chinese AI app DeepSeek has surged to number one in Apple's App Store and has triggered a sell-off of U.S. tech stocks over concerns that Chinese companies' AI advances could threaten the bottom line of tech giants in the United States and Europe. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Newly launched Chinese AI app DeepSeek has surged to number one in Apple’s App Store and has triggered a sell-off of U.S. tech stocks over concerns that Chinese companies’ AI advances could threaten the bottom line of tech giants in the United States and Europe. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Getty Images via AFP)

Chinese startup DeepSeek said on Monday it is temporarily limiting registrations due to a large-scale malicious attack on its services.

This follows shortly after the AI assistant was ranked as the top-rated free app on the Apple App Store in the United States. The app had also experienced major outages, which the company later fixed, addressing issues with its application programming interface and users’ inability to log in to the website, according to its status page.

Last week, Chinese tech startup DeepSeek AI launched its open-source AI model, DeepSeek-R1, which quickly gained global attention.

Advertisement

Powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model, which its creators say "tops the leaderboard among open-source models and rivals the most advanced closed-source models globally", the artificial intelligence application has surged in popularity among US users since it was released on January 10, according to app data research firm Sensor Tower.

Also Read | DeepSeek vs ChatGPT vs Gemini: The new contender shaking up the AI industry



Founded in 2023 by Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek claims to have developed a chatbot that rivals the latest offerings from OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc., but at a significantly lower cost.

Also Read | DeepSeek surpasses ChatGPT on App Store: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff applauds

DeepSeek's effect on Wall Street 

On Monday, DeepSeek's rise triggered a decline in technology stocks globally. The company's free, open-source AI model, DeepSeek-R1, has caused concerns among investors. US tech stocks saw a significant decline on Monday as growing interest in Chinese startup DeepSeek’s affordable artificial intelligence model cast doubt on the high valuations within the sector.

Advertisement

DeepSeek, which surpassed ChatGPT to become the top-rated free app on the US Apple App Store, claims to use lower-cost chips and fewer data resources, challenging the market expectation that AI growth would drive demand for chips and data centers.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase, the S&P 500 fell by approximately 2%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 3.5%. Nvidia, the leading provider of chips for AI applications, saw a 16% decline, along with other industry giants such as Broadcom and Marvell Technology.

Advertisement
Also Read | DeepSeek R-1, China’s AI Model now available on Perplexity
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDeepSeek cyber attack alert: China’s AI app limits registration after its popularity skyrocketed on Apple Store
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 12:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts