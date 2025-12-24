Delaware shooting: State trooper, suspect gunman killed at motor vehicle agency near Wilmington

A Delaware state trooper and a suspected gunman were killed during a shooting at a motor vehicle agency near Wilmington.

Updated24 Dec 2025, 05:21 AM IST
Picture for representation. A Delaware state trooper and a suspected gunman were killed during a shooting at a motor vehicle agency near Wilmington.
A Delaware state trooper was killed along with the suspected gunman Tuesday during a shooting at a motor vehicle agency near Wilmington, authorities said, as reported by AP.

Neither Gov Matt Meyer's office nor state and local police immediately returned messages seeking details about the shooting in New Castle, just a few miles outside of Wilmington.

State police said on social media the threat was over before 3 pm and they were continuing to assess other injuries.

"State and local law enforcement are on the scene and coordinating response efforts," Meyer said on X, formerly Twitter. “We will share updates as they are confirmed.”

(With inputs from AP)

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)

