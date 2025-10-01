Delaware State University and University of Delaware evacuate buildings amid safety threats

Two Delaware universities have evacuated school buildings in light of safety threats on Tuesday (September 30).

Delaware State University evacuated campus halls, canceled classes and sent most employees home for the rest of the day after a bomb threat just before 11 a.m., "out of caution," according to a statement from the university police.

Delaware's Governor Matt Meyer reacted to the threats on his social media.

"There is no place for violence in our state," he wrote on X, tagging institutions. "We’re monitoring the ongoing situations at University of Delaware and Delaware State University, and we’re in close contact with the Delaware State Police and local authorities."

Newark Police Department issued a traffic alert on the closure of South College Avenue, in both directions, between Delaware Avenue and Park Place due to police activity. Drivers should expect continued delays, according to police.