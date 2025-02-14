‘Deliver transperancy,’ US task force urges declassification of JFK assisination, COVID origin, other ‘secret’ records

US task force last week wrote to several agencies including CIA, state department, NSA urging ‘declassification certain secrect federal records in the public interest’.

The task force applauded President Donald Trump’s recent executive order calling for the release of documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. However, they are now pushing for the declassification of records concerning the origins of COVID-19, existence UFOs, other such matters to ‘deliver transparency to the American people’

Read the full letter here: The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets are conducting oversight of the declassification of certain records in the public interest. After the Biden Administration and its allies weaponized the intelligence community and law enforcement against its political opponents, it is vital that we restore trust in these institutions. We write to assist President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to provide truth and transparency to the American people.

On January 23, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order (EO) 14176, “Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”1 Through this EO, President Trump took the first step to shed light on events that have long been clouded by opacity and shrouded from the public under the guise of classification. Declassification and public release will provide Americans necessary clarity into their own history. We applaud this endeavor, and the work of lifting the veil on America’s secrets must continue.

To that end, we request a briefing as soon as possible but no later than February 18, 2025, regarding what documents (if any) are in your possession regarding the origin of COVID-19.

This briefing should be specific and identify all categories of documents—classified or otherwise—in your custody and control. After the briefing, the Committee and Task Force shall seek to review these documents and make recommendations on declassification to ensure all applicable orders and laws are being implemented and deliver transparency to the American people.

The Committee and the Task Force look forward to engaging you in furthering this important and historic work. If you have any questions about this request, please contact Committee staff at (202) 225-5074.

The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is the principal oversight committee in the U.S. House of Representatives and has broad authority to investigate “any matter” at “any time” under House Rule X. Further, pursuant to Committee Rule 14, the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets is authorized to “examine the declassification and release of documents pertaining to the (1) assassination of President John F. Kennedy, (2) assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, (3) assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., (4) Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon and existence of extra-terrestrial life, and other such matters at the discretion of the Chairman.”