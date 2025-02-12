Deloitte US follows Donald Trump’s directive, orders to drop gender pronouns and diversity goals: Report

In response to US President Donald Trump's actions against transgender, Deloitte US has now made changes to its policies. According to Financial Times report, the firm has instructed consultants in its government and public services division to remove gender pronouns from their email signatures, citing the need to "align with new government client practices and requirements."

In addition to this, Deloitte US has also announced that it would discontinue its diversity goals, yearly diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) reports, and DEI programs, the FT reportstated.

Citing NDTV report, in a statement, Deloitte US has reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to government regulations, noting, “as a US government contractor, we have a long-standing track record of compliance with new governmental requirements.”

Meanwhile, Deloitte is not the first company to make such changes. Accenture also recently eliminated its global diversity goals and demographic-specific career programs, citing a review of the evolving US political landscape.

Trump and gender orders On January 20, President Donald Trump ordered that the US will recognise only two sexes, male and female, that are unchangeable. This came as he moved to quickly end a range of policies aimed at promoting racial equity and protecting rights for LGBTQ+ people.

The order requires the government use the term "sex" rather than "gender", while mandating that identification documents issued by the government, including passports and visas, be based on what it described as "an individual’s immutable biological classification as either male or female." The order also mentioned that it “diminishes sex as an identifiable or useful category but nevertheles maintains that it is possible for a person to be born in the wrong sexed body.”

Federal agencies at the beginning of the month took down scores of government webpages as staffers hurried to comply with President Trump’s order rolling back protections for transgender people, which required the removal of “gender ideology” language from websites, contracts and emails.