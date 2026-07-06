Delta Air Lines plane hit by fireworks while landing in Chicago on the Fourth of July; no casualties reported: Details

As Americans across the country celebrated the Fourth of July with great fervour, a Delta Air Lines flight was struck by fireworks while descending into Chicago, the airline said on Sunday (local time).

Here's what we know On Saturday night, shortly before landing at Chicago Midway International Airport, the pilot of Delta Flight 1076 informed air traffic controllers that a firework had hit the plane during its descent. Citing an audio recording published online by LiveATC.net, AP reported that the pilot described feeling "a big bang" on the commercial airliner.

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According to the recording, the incident occurred while the aircraft was flying at an altitude of approximately 200 to 250 feet. The pilot said the crew initially believed the loud bang "was just a mortar that went off," referring to the launch tube used to fire aerial fireworks.

Despite the incident, the flight, which departed from Atlanta with 52 passengers and six crew members on board, landed safely shortly after 8:30 pm local time, according to both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the airline.

The incident did not result in any onboard injuries, and there were no signs of damage to the Airbus A319, the company said after mechanics inspected the commercial airliner.

The FAA said it would probe the incident. Further, it remains unclear whether fireworks hit any other airplanes on the Fourth of July. According to the recording from LiveATC.net, an air traffic controller said there had been several reports of such encounters and added that Chicago city officials were awake.

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However, this was not the only incident that marred the Fourth of July celebrations.

Several cities reported shootings on Fourth of July Multiple cities reported shooting incidents as Americans came forward to celebrate the 250th anniversary, NBC News reported. At least six people were reported dead, and scores were injured. In Brooklyn, New York, a masked man opened fire at a family barbecue, leaving at least eight people injured, including four children. New York City police said that while seven victims are expected to survive, a 21-year-old woman continues to be in critical condition after she was shot in the chest. The gunman is on the run, and the authorities are working to apprehend him.

In Florida, gunfire in downtown Pensacola was reported after 1 am on Sunday, leaving a 19-year-old dead and at least six others wounded. Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom noted that the shooting appeared targeted and that many young people, some as young as middle-school age, were out that evening unaccompanied. He added, "The youngest victim in this case was 16. The age range was 16 to 26 of the seven victims — very young, innocent kids out there."

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Another incident occurred in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at around 3 am on Sunday, leaving a woman dead, while eight others were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Several other incidents were reported in Chino and Compton, California; Gary, Indiana; and Dayton and Canton, Ohio. Investigators across the country are working to apprehend those behind these attacks.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.