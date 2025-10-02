Two Delta jets, full of passengers, collide at New York's LaGuardia Airport; one injured

Two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided Wednesday night while on the taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York, injuring at least one person in what the airline described as a “low-speed collision.”

The wing of an aircraft getting ready to take off to Roanoke, Virginia, hit the fuselage of an aircraft arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a statement from Delta, AP reported.

A flight attendant had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

According to preliminary information, Virginia bound Endeavor Air flight 5155 collided with Endeavor Air flight 5047 that had arrived from North Carolina's Charlotte. The incident was reported at around 10:00 PM, The Post New York Post reported citing information from Delta Air Lines. No passengers were injured in the incident, the publication said.

Emergency vehicles rushed to the accident site and a total of 28 passengers aboard Endeavor Air flight 5155 and 57 passengers aboard Endeavor Air flight 5047 escorted to the terminal in a bus. According to Delta Air Lines, the affected passengers were provided with food and beverages and will be offered hotel rooms. Besides the provision of meals and accommodation, they will be given the option to rebook their flights tomorrow, the airline said.

In a statement Delta Air Lines said, “Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi,” The New York Post reported.

Offering apology to the affected passengers, the airline said, “Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as the safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience."

A passenger, who was onboard one of the flight that encountered collision, in a post on X said, “My @Delta plane just crashed into another plane on the LaGuardia tarmac.”

