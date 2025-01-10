Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Delta plane evacuation at Atlanta airport leaves 4 injured
BREAKING NEWS

Delta plane evacuation at Atlanta airport leaves 4 injured

Livemint

  • Four passengers sustained minor injuries during the emergency evacuation of a Delta Air Lines flight at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Friday morning. The Boeing 757-300, bound for Minneapolis, aborted takeoff due to an engine issue.

Delta Air Lines planes are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the July 4th weekend in Queens, New York City, U.S., July 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Four passengers sustained injuries after a Delta Air Lines flight aborted takeoff and was evacuated at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday morning.

The flight, scheduled to travel from Atlanta to Minneapolis-St. Paul, experienced an engine issue shortly after 9 a.m., prompting the crew to initiate an emergency evacuation. Passengers on the Boeing 757-300 exited the aircraft using emergency slides and were escorted to a nearby concourse.

Airport officials confirmed on their social media page that four of the 201 passengers on board suffered minor injuries during the evacuation. One passenger was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, while the remaining three were treated on-site.

 

 

More updates to come

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.