Delta plane evacuation at Atlanta airport leaves 4 injured

Four passengers sustained injuries after a Delta Air Lines flight aborted takeoff and was evacuated at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The flight, scheduled to travel from Atlanta to Minneapolis-St. Paul, experienced an engine issue shortly after 9 a.m., prompting the crew to initiate an emergency evacuation. Passengers on the Boeing 757-300 exited the aircraft using emergency slides and were escorted to a nearby concourse.