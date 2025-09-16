Delta State University student Trey Reed found dead on campus – What we know so far

A tragic incident has shaken the Delta State University community after the body of a 21-year-old student was discovered on campus early Monday morning. The university has since confirmed the victim as Demartravion “Trey” Reed, a student from Grenada, Mississippi.

When Was Trey Reed's Body Discovered in Delta State University? At approximately 7:05 a.m., university staff members found Trey Reed’s body hanging from a tree at the centre of the campus. The discovery immediately prompted a large-scale response from local law enforcement and university officials.

Classes and scheduled events were quickly cancelled, including activities planned to mark the institution’s 100th anniversary. However, the Delta State University campus was not placed under complete lockdown.

Trey Reed's Death: Delta State University and Police Response Delta State University President Daniel J. Ennis expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to Trey Reed’s family and friends.

“Our community is deeply saddened by this loss and we extend our heartfelt condolences to families and friends and all those who were impacted by Trey's loss,” Ennis said at a press conference. “I've spoken to Trey’s family and expressed our heartbreak.”

Col. Michael Peeler, Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police at Delta State University, confirmed that there is currently no evidence of foul play in Trey Reed's death.

“As of this time, there's no evidence of foul play,” Peeler said. “While there's no evidence of foul play, the body has been retrieved by the Bolivar County Coroner's Office.”

Michael Peeler reassured the university community that there is no ongoing threat to campus safety. “I just want to confirm this is a safe campus,” he said. “Delta State University is a beautiful place to be. It's just unfortunate, this loss that comes heavy to our campus.”

What Do Investigators Know So Far on Trey Reed's Death? Bolivar County Deputy Coroner Murray Roark confirmed that Trey Reed’s body showed no signs of physical trauma such as broken arms or legs.

“I saw no broken limbs,” Roark told the Mississippi Free Press, adding that further examinations are ongoing.

The Cleveland Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, and Bolivar County Sheriff's Office are all assisting in the investigation. Authorities have urged the public to avoid spreading unverified rumours on social media while the investigation continues.

Impact on Delta State University Campus Life The death of Trey Reed has deeply affected the Delta State University community. Classes have been suspended, and it remains unclear when normal academic schedules will resume. In the meantime, grief counsellors and support services have been made available to students and staff.

The Delta State University said updates will be provided as new information becomes available, while emphasising its commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its community during this difficult time.