'Democracy is gone', says Nostradamus of US polls Allan Lichtman as prediction of Harris' win goes wrong

Allan Lichtman, a rare political forecaster with a track record of correct poll predictions, predicted a Harris win.

Published7 Nov 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Allan Lichtman, along with his son Sam, did a six-hour-long YouTube livestream on result day.
Allan Lichtman, along with his son Sam, did a six-hour-long YouTube livestream on result day.

American historian Allan Lichtman, known as the Nostradamus of US elections, was at a loss for words as his prediction of Kamala Harris' victory in the US Presidential Elections 2024 went wrong.

Lichtman, along with his son Sam, did a six-hour-long YouTube livestream and was seen saying, “I don't get it,” as Donald Trump inched closer to victory.

Lichtman was visibly tired, stressed and disappointed with the elections. “Good thing I have nothing to do tomorrow. And I'm not doing any interviews,” he said. “The democracy is gone.”

“Once democracy is gone, it's almost impossible to recover. The way to recover is by the dictators losing wars,” he said.

On November 6, Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump recorded a historic victory, beating Kamala Harris and crossing the threshold of the required majority. Trump thanked his supporters and marked it as a “magnificent victory for the American people”.

“This is the first moment of the night where I've lost hope a little bit,” Sam Lichtman said as US networks called battleground Pennsylvania for Trump. 

Lichtman also said that he hoped that Trump would serve his term and “we never have to deal with him again. I just can't wrap my mind around how that many people can just ignore all the shit he did in 2020,” while calling him too lazy to govern the country.

“Democracy is precious, but like all precious things, it can be destroyed. And typically destroyed from within. And throughout the 21st century, democracy has been in decline everywhere around the world, and America has now fallen in step. But never give up hope. Never stop striving. Never stop trying especially you young people,” Lichtman said before logging off.

Who is Lichtman?

Allan Lichtman is an author, historian, and a rare political forecaster with a track record of poll predictions, and he predicted Kamala Harris would become the first woman president of the United States. 

“Consign them (opinion polls) to the flames,” he reportedly said before the results. 

“Yes, we are going to have Kamala Harris, a new path-breaking president, the first woman president and the first president of mixed African and Asian descent. It is kind of foreshadowing where America is going. We are rapidly becoming a majority-minority country, old white guys like me; we are on the decline,” he said earlier.

Lichtman's prediction model focuses on historical patterns, dismissing the idea that polls, campaign strategies, or even election demographics alone can determine outcomes.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News‘Democracy is gone’, says Nostradamus of US polls Allan Lichtman as prediction of Harris’ win goes wrong

