Democratic Representative AOC removes pronouns from bio — Here’s why it’s sparking controversy online

  • Social media erupted with reactions after users on X (formerly Twitter) noticed that Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had removed 'she/her' pronouns from her bio.

Ravi Hari
Updated16 Nov 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s bio change sparks mockery and speculation online, with many linking the move to Trump’s election triumph. (file photo: AP
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known by her initials AOC, has become a trending topic on social media after users on X (formerly Twitter) noticed she no longer includes "she/her" pronouns in her bio. The change, reportedly made earlier this year, has sparked commentary and mockery from conservative voices, including American political activist and swimmer Riley Gaines.

Riley Gaines takes aim at AOC’s stance on pronouns

Gaines, a vocal critic of transgender participation in women’s sports, responded with a series of posts on X. Highlighting Ocasio-Cortez’s earlier advocacy for pronouns, Gaines commented, "They’ll pretend they never embraced (or even celebrated) the insanity," referencing claims that the pronouns were removed.

A resurfaced video showing Ocasio-Cortez apologizing for not including pronouns in her bio juxtaposed against the current absence led Gaines to declare, "We're winning, and it's glorious." In a separate post, she sarcastically asked, "How will we know what to call AOC now that her pronouns in her bio are gone?!?!?!"

Advocate for trans rights

Ocasio-Cortez has long been an outspoken advocate for transgender rights and inclusion, frequently supporting trans athletes in women’s sports. She has co-sponsored the Equality Act and, in March 2023, joined Democrats in proposing a "Transgender Bill of Rights" resolution.

Criticism of Title IX reform by the Biden administration

Her advocacy extended to criticizing the Biden administration's April reform of Title IX. While the measure sought to provide broader protections for gender identity, it allowed schools to restrict transgender athletes' participation in women’s sports, drawing sharp rebuke from Ocasio-Cortez.

 

"Absolutely no reason for the Biden admin to do this. It is indefensible and embarrassing," she wrote, urging the administration to reverse the decision.

Social Media reacts to AOC removing pronouns from Bio

Several conservative commentators framed Ocasio-Cortez’s decision as symbolic of a broader shift in political sentiment following Trump's victory. One user quipped, "Looks like even the pronouns voted red this time. Nature works in mysterious ways!" Another added, "Trump is elected and poof—where’d the pronouns go?"

 

Others used the moment to encourage Ocasio-Cortez to reconsider her political stance, with one commenter writing, “I see you have removed your pronouns. That is a good first step. Anytime you want to cross over to the conservative side, just let us know. We are the winning team, jump on while you can.”

Criticism of authenticity

Some users criticized Ocasio-Cortez, accusing her of inconsistency or opportunism. "Where’d your pronouns go? A lot of Democrats are changing their tunes after the Trump Mandate happened," one post read. Another sarcastically noted, “Maybe she’s replacing the pronouns with adjectives?”

Calls for clarification

A few users directly addressed Ocasio-Cortez, seeking an explanation for the change. One tweet asked, "@AOC, you went on socials asking voters why they voted the way they did. And you removed your pronouns from your account. Related?" Another added, "Thanks for your message, AOC. Can you please clarify your pronouns? It’s important I know how to address future communications."

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 08:46 PM IST
