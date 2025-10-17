Democrats accuse Trump of showing ‘little urgency’ to end government shutdown

As the shutdown of the United States government continues over Republicans' standoff with the Democrats, the latter have claimed that President Donald Trump is showing little urgency to broker a compromise to end the shutdown. Democrats have also insisted that no breakthrough in the standoff between the Republicans and Democrats is possible without his direct involvement.

The US shutdown entered Day 17 today and the House has not been in session for about a month. While Democrats have demanded Trump's direct involvement in resolving the deadlock, the Republicans leaders are refusing to negotiate until a short-term funding bill to reopen the government is passed. Democrats have also said that they won’t agree without guarantees on extending health insurance subsidies.

Trump, when asked whether he was willing to deploy his dealmaking background on the shutdown, Trump said, “Well, look, I mean, all we want to do is just extend. We don’t want anything, we just want to extend, live with the deal they had.”

Later Thursday, he criticized Democratic health care demands as “crazy,” adding, “We’re just not going to do it.”

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that Democrats must first vote to reopen the government, “then we can have serious conversations about health care.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune echoed that approach before leaving for the weekend, saying Trump is “ready to weigh in and sit down with the Democrats or whomever, once the government opens up.” Also Read | Judge temporarily blocks layoffs by Trump Administration amid extended government shutdown

Thune said he'd also be willing to talk, but only after the shutdown ends. “I am willing to sit down with Democrats,” Thune posted on social media Friday, adding, “But there’s one condition: End the Schumer Shutdown. I will not negotiate under hostage conditions, nor will I pay a ransom.”

Leaving the Capitol on Thursday, GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski said, “We’re not making much headway this week.” For things to progress, Murkowski acknowledged Trump may need to get more involved: “I think he’s an important part of it.”

“I think there are some folks in his administration that are kind of liking the fact that Congress really has no role right now,” she added. “I don’t like that. I don’t like that at all.”