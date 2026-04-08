Democrats call on Republicans to ‘stop this madness’ amid Trump’s ‘a whole civilization will die tonight’ warning

House Democratic leaders on Tuesday (April 8) sharply condemned President Donald Trump for his recent threat to “eradicate an entire civilization,” calling it evidence that the president is “completely unhinged” and demanding an immediate congressional response.

In a joint statement, top Democrats said: “His statement threatening to eradicate an entire civilization shocks the conscience and requires a decisive congressional response. The House must come back into session immediately and vote to end this reckless war of choice in the Middle East before Donald Trump plunges our country into World War III.”

Call to end 'reckless war of choice' The statement highlighted the human and economic costs of the ongoing conflict: "Our brave men and women in uniform have been put into harm's way in the Middle East. Over a dozen have already been killed and hundreds injured. Gas prices are skyrocketing, the cost of living in America is out of control and billions of taxpayer dollars are being wasted on a reckless war of choice.”

Democrats criticized Republicans for enabling Trump’s actions, stating:

“For years, Republicans have enabled and excused Donald Trump's deeply dangerous and extreme behavior. Enough is enough.”

Urging bipartisan action The House Democratic leadership urged members of both parties to prioritize national interest over partisan politics: “It's time for House Republicans to put patriotic duty over party loyalty and join Democrats in stopping this madness.”

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, following Trump’s threat against Iran, and underscores growing calls in Congress for swift oversight and a potential vote to curb the president’s military actions.

Trump issues stark ultimatum to Iran US President Trump heightened tensions on Tuesday by warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran did not reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by an 8 p.m. Eastern deadline. The threat was made in a post on his social media and underscored the gravity of the standoff over the strategically vital waterway.

Trump wrote: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again…maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

The Strait of Hormuz is critical for global energy flows — roughly one‑fifth of the world’s oil transits the channel in normal times — and has been blocked by Iran as broader hostilities escalate.

Tehran vows response at UN At a UN Security Council session on the crisis, Tehran’s UN representative Amir‑Saeid Iravani strongly rejected the U.S. rhetoric, calling Trump’s threats: “…incitement to war crimes and potentially genocide.”