‘Why skip Biden?’: Democrats face online backlash over Easter message focussed on Barack Obama

The Democratic Party has come under criticism after sharing an Easter-themed message referring to “Better times at the White House”, featuring former President Barack Obama, while leaving out former President Joe Biden.

The post, published on Saturday via the party’s official X account, shows Obama from behind standing next to a person dressed in an Easter Bunny costume, with the Washington Monument visible in the background. The caption reads, “Better times at the White House.”

Biden is neither pictured nor mentioned, prompting widespread reactions online, many of which focused on his absence.

Social media users questioned why the post appeared to evoke nostalgia for the Obama administration while overlooking Biden’s presidency.

Critics question messaging strategy “Why are y’all skipping over Biden?” wrote Christian influencer Renatta Oxendine in response, echoing sentiments expressed by several others who wondered why Democrats opted for imagery linked to Obama instead of their most recent president.

Fox News Digital columnist David Marcus described the post as a “brutal smack down of Joe Biden.”

Similar controversy involving Gavin Newsom The reaction follows a comparable controversy involving Gavin Newsom’s press office, which was criticised for sharing a message urging users to repost “if you miss having a President with a functioning brain”, alongside an image of Obama.

The post drew scrutiny for also omitting Biden, despite Newsom’s previous public support for him. Conservative podcaster Stephen L. Miller commented, “They skipped someone,” while others raised similar concerns.

Republican response adds fuel The Republican Party’s official account also weighed in, resurfacing an earlier message from Newsom’s press office that read, “Happy birthday, President @JoeBiden! We miss having a president who has physical stamina — and a functioning brain.” The GOP account added, “We know you ‘can’t read’ but remember posting this?”

Following the backlash, Newsom’s press office issued a separate message praising Biden’s “empathy”, though criticism of the original post continued to circulate.

Trump's Easter message Meanwhile, in his Easter address to the nation, President Donald Trump highlighted what he described as the “resurrection of faith” in the United States, saying religion is witnessing a renewed surge after decades of decline.

“Religion is growing again in our country for the first time in decades,” Trump said in his Easter message.

The President underscored the enduring hope offered by the Christian faith, drawing a direct parallel between the resurrection of Jesus Christ and what he sees as a broader spiritual revival taking hold across America.

“This Easter, millions of Christians all over the globe will be reminded that because of what Jesus did on the cross, all of us can live every day with hope in God's promise, knowing that in the end, evil and wickedness will not prevail,” he added.