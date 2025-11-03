Democrats gain momentum for 2026 midterm elections amid declining support for Donald Trump, new poll reveals

Democrats hold a narrow but meaningful edge over Republicans one year before the 2026 midterm elections, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. The survey shows 47% of registered voters favoring the Democratic candidate in their district, compared with 42% backing the Republican.
While the Democrats’ 5-point lead is smaller than the 11-point advantage they held a year before the 2018 midterms, it still signals a favorable trend amid growing discontent with President Donald Trump’s second-term performance.
President Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 37%, his lowest of the second term and matching the lowest point of his first term. His disapproval rating now stands at 63%, the highest of either presidency.
CNN’s Poll of Polls places Trump’s approval slightly higher at 41%, but both metrics confirm a steady decline across partisan and demographic groups since summer 2025.
Democratic-leaning voters appear significantly more energized heading into 2026. About 67% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say they are “extremely motivated” to vote, compared to 46% among Republican-aligned voters.
Those most concerned about the “state of democracy” are particularly fired up—82% of them report strong motivation to vote, far exceeding the 57% of those who cite the economy as their top issue.
Despite internal dissatisfaction, Democrats are holding together electorally. Only 65% of Democratic-aligned voters have a favorable view of their party—compared to 80% of Republican-aligned voters with positive views of the GOP—but even those with unfavorable opinions remain loyal.
Among Democrats who view their party negatively, 93% still plan to vote for the Democratic candidate, and 71% say they are highly motivated to turn out.
The survey finds widespread dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of major issues.
State of the nation: 68% say things are going badly in the US.
Economy: 72% describe conditions as poor; 61% believe Trump’s policies have made things worse.
Government shutdown: 81% view it as a major problem or crisis, with 61% disapproving of Trump’s response.
Most Americans (56%) also believe his foreign policy has damaged America’s standing, while 57% think he’s gone too far in deporting undocumented immigrants.
A quarter of Americans (26%) say the state of democracy is the most important issue facing the country, ranking highest among Democrats (45%).
Meanwhile, 61% believe Trump has overused presidential power, a nine-point jump since February. Dissatisfaction is also evident over his decision to dismantle the East Wing of the White House—54% oppose it, while just 10% approve.
Most Americans (55%) say Republicans in Congress are doing too much to support Trump, up from 48% earlier this year. However, 63% of GOP voters say their party’s level of support for Trump is “about right.”
On the other side, 69% of Democratic-aligned voters believe Democrats in Congress aren’t doing enough to oppose Trump, revealing continued tension within the party’s base.
The CNN poll, conducted by SSRS from October 27–30, 2025, surveyed 1,245 adults—including 954 registered voters—online and by phone. The margin of sampling error is ±3.1 percentage points for all adults and ±3.6 points for registered voters.