Democrats introduce bill limiting donations to Trump's $300 million ballroom, call it ‘golden crime scene’

Democrats have introduced a new Bill that aims to limit donations for US President Donald Trump's ambitious White House ballroom, construction of which already underway.
US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and US Representative Robert Garcia of California introduced the bill, named “Stop Ballroom Bribery Act”, on Tuesday.
The bill seeks to “root out apparent bribery and corruption involving President Trump’s ballroom.”
Earlier this month, the White House released a list of 37 donors funding his White House ballroom, including crypto billionaires, charitable organisations, sports team owners and more.
As per a news release, wealthy individuals and organisations have come forward to fund the lavish $300 million ballroom, “many of whom currently need something from the Trump administration — raising serious concerns of quid-pro-quo arrangements and possible bribery”.
In a statement after introducing the ‘Stop Ballroom Bribery Act’ Bill, Senator Elizabeth Warren accused billionaires and giant companies of lining up to donate to Trump's $300 million White House ballroom.
“Billionaires and giant corporations with business in front of this administration are lining up to dump millions into Trump’s new ballroom — and Trump is showing them where to sign on the dotted line," she said.
Warren described the donations as ‘bribery' and demanded that the next independent Department of Justice “should investigate” the matter.
"Americans shouldn’t have to wonder whether President Trump is building a ballroom to facilitate a pay-to-play scheme for political favors. My new bill will put an end to what looks like bribery in plain sight,” the Senator said.
In a statement to The Guardian newspaper, Elizabeth Warren said Donald Trump's White House ballroom could be “a golden crime scene”.
She further urged the next administration to “follow the money” to investigate and find out “whether any crimes were committed” in the financing of the new building.
“Government officials and corporate executives should read the law: the statute of limitations is five years for federal bribery charges,” Warren further noted, added that a justice department in the future could still be within the window to launch an investigation.
Here is the full list of the 37 individuals, organisations and corporations who have donated to Donald Trump's White House ballroom: