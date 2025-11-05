Democrats sweep key races in New York, Virginia, and New Jersey, gaining momentum ahead of 2026 midterms: Key takeaways

In the first major elections since Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, Democrats swept three high-profile contests — in New York City, Virginia, and New Jersey — giving the party a significant morale boost ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The wins challenge Trump’s influence and revive voter enthusiasm after nine months of his administration.

Mamdani will become the first Muslim mayor of the country’s largest city, marking a historic and symbolic win for progressives.

His fiery victory speech directly targeted Trump: “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

The race saw record voter turnout, the highest since 1969, signaling a surge of engagement among younger and diverse voters energized by Mamdani’s grassroots campaign.

Mamdani’s socialist blueprint targets inequality Running on a democratic socialist agenda, Mamdani proposed raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy to fund policies such as rent freezes, free childcare, and free city buses.

Republicans have already sought to paint Mamdani as the new “face” of the Democratic Party, with Trump labeling him a “communist” and threatening to cut federal funding for New York City.

Moderate Democrats prevail in Virginia and New Jersey In contrast, Abigail Spanberger in Virginia and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey — both moderates — secured decisive gubernatorial victories.

Spanberger, 46, defeated Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, flipping the governorship from Republican control.

Sherrill, 53, easily overcame Republican Jack Ciattarelli to succeed Democrat Phil Murphy in New Jersey.

Both candidates centered their campaigns on economic concerns and pragmatic governance while linking their Republican opponents to Trump’s polarizing leadership.

“We chose our Commonwealth over chaos,” Spanberger told supporters in Virginia.

Voters punish GOP over Trump’s policies in Virginia, New Jersey Even without his name on the ballot, Trump’s presence loomed large. His administration’s ongoing government shutdown and threats to fire federal workers weighed heavily, especially in Virginia, home to many federal employees.

In New Jersey, Trump’s decision to freeze funding for a key Hudson River tunnel project hurt Republicans among commuters.

Several voters cited frustration with Trump’s immigration policies and tariffs as key motivators for supporting Democrats.

Redistricting victory in California boosts Democrats Beyond the East Coast, Democrats scored another win in California, where voters approved a redistricting plan favoring the party in congressional contests.

