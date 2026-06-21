Denny’s is introducing a significant change to its dining offering, launching a new all-day menu that gives customers greater flexibility in what they order and when.
Beginning 24 June, the company will roll out its new "Clock’s Off" menu across more than 1,200 locations, allowing diners to choose from breakfast, lunch and dinner favourites at any time of day.
The move builds on a long-standing feature of the brand, which has traditionally served breakfast items throughout the day. While customers have long been able to order staples such as pancakes, eggs and omelettes at any hour, the new initiative expands that concept to include a broader range of meals typically associated with lunch and dinner service.
Under the new format, guests will be able to mix and match menu items without being restricted by traditional meal times. The chain said the menu combines established customer favourites with several newly developed dishes intended to appeal to diners seeking greater variety.
Among the new additions are the Strawberry Cheesecake Scoop Slam, the Salted Caramel Cold Brew Shake and the BBQ Cookout Classic Burger. The company is also introducing a range of new Diner Dipper Selections, including Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Slider, Cheesy Bacon Ranch Sliders, Mozzillas and Bone-in Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce.
Several well-known items from Denny’s existing menu will remain central to the offering. These include the BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich, Sirloin Steak, Moons Over My Hammy, Country Fried Steak & Eggs and the Slamburger.
The introduction of the all-day menu comes as restaurant chains across the United States continue to adapt to changing consumer habits, including increased demand for convenience, flexible dining schedules and expanded menu choice. Industry analysts have noted that customers are increasingly seeking food options that fit non-traditional routines, particularly as remote and shift-based working patterns remain common.
In addition to the menu changes, Denny’s is continuing to promote its customer rewards programme. Diners who sign up for the scheme may be eligible for complimentary items, including desserts and children's meals, depending on available promotions and participating locations.
The new Clock’s Off menu is scheduled to become available at participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide from 24 June.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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