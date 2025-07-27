Denver plane fire: One injured, 90 flights delayed as American Airlines passengers evacuated — Here's what happened

A mechanical malfunction on an American Airlines flight moments before takeoff led to a dramatic evacuation at Denver International Airport on Saturday afternoon. Passengers aboard Flight 3023, bound for Miami, were forced to evacuate onto the runway after a brake fire broke out beneath the aircraft.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time as the Boeing 737 MAX 8 began its takeoff roll. According to American Airlines, the plane experienced a “mechanical issue” that caused the aircraft to decelerate abruptly. Blown tires and braking triggered a localized fire near the landing gear, prompting the crew to initiate an emergency evacuation.

“All 173 passengers and six crew members deplaned safely,” the airline said in a statement. One person sustained a minor injury and was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Five others were assessed at the scene but did not require further treatment.

Video captures frantic escape Dramatic footage shared on social media and reported by US media outlets shows thick smoke billowing from beneath the aircraft as passengers slid down emergency chutes and fled across the tarmac.

The Denver Fire Department responded swiftly and extinguished the fire. American Airlines confirmed that the affected aircraft was taken out of service for inspection by maintenance crews.

FAA launches investigation The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the crew reported a “possible landing gear incident” during departure. The agency is investigating the cause of the failure.

Due to the emergency, a temporary ground stop was issued at Denver International Airport from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., delaying nearly 90 flights, according to data from FlightAware cited by Fox News.

What we know so far:

Flight: American Airlines Flight 3023 from Denver (DEN) to Miami (MIA)

Aircraft: Boeing 737 MAX 8

Time: Incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 26

Cause: Brake fire triggered by blown tires and deceleration during takeoff

Response: Emergency evacuation via slides; fire extinguished by Denver Fire Department

Casualties: One minor injury; no fatalities

FAA: Investigating possible landing gear failure

Delays: Temporary ground stop delayed about 90 flights

Rebooking: Passengers flown to Miami on a replacement aircraft

Authorities continue to investigate, and the aircraft remains grounded pending inspection.