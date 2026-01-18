Denver police order shelter-in-place for area near University of Denver due to barricade incident

Authorities said there is no active threat to the University of Denver campus, but the shelter-in-place remains in effect as police respond to an ongoing barricade situation near S. Vine Street.

Picture for representation. Denver police issued a shelter-in-place order for a two-block area near the University of Denver after reports of a barricaded individual in an apartment
Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order on Sunday morning for a portion of Denver near the University of Denver following reports of a barricaded individual in the area.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the order went into effect around 8:15 p.m. for the area near 2495 S. Vine Street, in the University neighborhood, due to a barricade situation in an apartment.

“People in the area of 2495 South Vine Street should stay inside and stay away from windows and doors until further notice,” the department said.

Scope of the alert

The Denver Public Safety Department (DPSD) clarified that the shelter-in-place alert covers only a two-block radius around the address. A wireless emergency alert sent to a broader area than intended caused some confusion among residents.

“The shelter-in-place alert applies only to a two-block radius around that address, and recipients outside that area should disregard the alert,” DPSD said on social media.

Officials from DU Campus Safety reassured students and staff that there is no active threat to the University of Denver campus. The department asked that everyone remain indoors and avoid doors and windows as a precaution.

“There is no active threat to DU,” the campus safety office posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ongoing situation

As of 10:20 a.m., the shelter-in-place order remained in effect.

Police have not released additional details on the nature of the threat or the individual involved in the barricade incident.

Authorities are urging residents in the immediate area to remain calm and follow instructions while the situation is being addressed.

