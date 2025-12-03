Denver snowfall brings school closures, flight disruptions, and hazardous roads

Colorado is seeing snow fall across the Front Range and the Denver metro area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued starting midnight Wednesday (December 3) and will last through the evening, according to 9News. Residents can expect 2-5 inches of snow, with higher totals in the foothills west of Denver and along the Palmer Divide, where some locations could see 6 inches or more.

Snowfall is expected mainly before and during the morning commute, tapering off by midday for most areas. Temperatures will remain cold, with highs around 31°F and lows near 13°F, accompanied by snow showers through the morning.

School closures and delays Several Colorado school districts have announced closures or delayed openings due to the snow, 9News reports.

Closed on Wednesday:

Colorado Springs District 11

Fremont RE-2 School District

Cañon City Schools

Academy District 20

Pueblo District 60

Delayed Openings (Two-Hour Delay):

Clear Creek School District RE-1

Platte Canyon District 1

Lewis-Palmer District 38

Gilpin County School District RE-1

Miami-Yoder School District 60-JT

Cheyenne Mountain District No. 12

Lotus School for Excellence

University of Denver (opens at 10 a.m.)

Boost Academy (remote learning only)

Parents and students are advised to check district websites for the latest updates.

Denver International Airport: Flight disruptions Travelers at Denver International Airport should expect delays and disruptions due to the winter weather, as per the news report. As of 7:28 a.m. Wednesday, 278 flights were delayed and 1 flight canceled. Airlines impacted include Southwest, SkyWest, American Airlines, and United.

Passengers are encouraged to check flight status and security wait times ahead of travel at FlyDenver.com.

Driving conditions and safety Motorists are advised to be cautious on potentially slick and snow-covered roads, especially during the morning commute. Snow is expected to fall throughout the morning, with conditions improving by afternoon as skies clear and temperatures drop.

