The fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel has raised eyebrows due to the disturbing message left on the ammunition used by the gunman. The words “deny," “defend," and “depose" were written in permanent marker on the cartridges, a detail revealed by a law enforcement official on Thursday (December 5). These words are similar to the phrase “delay, deny, defend," which is often used to describe the tactics of insurance companies accused of evading payments on claims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an anonymous source speaking to the Associated Press, the official was not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation.

Authorities investigate clues in CEO shooting, focus on DNA, fingerprint analysis {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As investigators continue to probe the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, new details emerge about the items found near the scene. According to an anonymous source, DNA and fingerprint analysis is underway on items, including a water bottle, believed to have been discarded by the suspect. Law enforcement officials are also investigating whether the gunman had pre-positioned a bike as part of an escape plan. These efforts come as authorities intensify their search for the masked shooter, who remains at large.

Linking the shooting to insurer practices The phrase “deny, defend, depose" echoes the long-standing criticism of insurance companies for their methods of denying claims, often leading to significant frustration among policyholders. The phrase “delay, deny, defend" has been a point of contention for years, with many in the legal and healthcare fields accusing insurers of deliberately hindering claim approvals to save money. The title of a 2010 book, “Delay, Deny, Defend," outlined how insurers use tactics to avoid paying claims and services, particularly in cases of post-acute care like rehabilitation and nursing home services.

Rising outrage and public discontent The words on the ammunition have sparked outrage on social media and across the country, where Americans are increasingly frustrated by the cost and complexity of accessing healthcare. Critics argue that insurers often prioritize profits over the well-being of patients, with claim denials becoming more common in recent years. A report by the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee revealed that UnitedHealthcare's denial rates for post-acute treatment claims doubled between 2020 and 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impact on the insurance industry’s reputation While police have not confirmed any connection between the shooter’s use of the words and insurance tactics, the symbolism has not gone unnoticed. The tragic nature of the killing, combined with the ammunition's messaging, has fueled growing dissatisfaction with the healthcare system, particularly among those who have faced difficulties with insurers. This incident comes at a time when healthcare costs are a leading concern for Americans, with many struggling to afford necessary medical care and facing increasingly complex insurance processes.

Investigation continues The masked gunman who carried out the attack remains at large, and a manhunt is underway. Authorities are working to gather more information on the suspect’s identity and potential motivations. Police have released images of a person they are seeking for questioning in connection with the shooting. Investigators are also analyzing DNA and fingerprints found near the scene of the crime, including items like a discarded water bottle.