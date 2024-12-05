In a shocking incident, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in a brazen attack outside a Manhattan hotel. As investigators uncover chilling details, including threatening messages and surveillance footage, the search for the masked gunman intensifies, leaving a community on edge.

UnitedHealthcare CEO shot down: The chilling words "deny", "defend", and "depose" were discovered by detectives on the shell casings found at the scene where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down in a brazen, targeted attack in Manhattan. The incident, which occurred early on Wednesday morning, has sparked an urgent search for the masked killer.

‘Targeted’ Attack in Broad Daylight on New York Street At around 6:45 am, Thompson, 50, was walking alone from a nearby hotel to the New York Hilton Midtown, where UnitedHealthcare was hosting an investor conference. Surveillance footage shows the shooter lying in wait behind a parked car before approaching Thompson from behind and opening fire. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that the attack was deliberate and not random.

"Many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target," Tisch said.

The Brutal Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO The attacker fired several shots into Brian Thompson’s back and calf. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny remarked that the shooter displayed proficiency with firearms, managing to clear a brief gun malfunction quickly. The footage shows Thompson stumbling before collapsing on the sidewalk while the assailant casually walked away from the scene.

Cryptic Clues: 'Deny, Defend, Depose' The discovery of the words “deny", “defend", and “depose" on the shell casings has added an eerie layer to the investigation of the UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder. Detectives are now piecing together these cryptic words in their search for a motive, but as of now, the police have not established a clear reason for the attack.

The Escape: Masked Killer's Rapid Getaway After shooting Brian Thompson, the gunman fled the scene on foot, later switching to an electric bike and making his way towards Central Park in New York. Despite a massive manhunt involving drones, helicopters, and tracking dogs, the suspect remains at large. Police have released surveillance images of the shooter, including one showing him with a gun and another where he is riding the bike.

New York Police Seek Public Help The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the masked shooter. Minutes before the shooting, the suspect was seen entering a nearby Starbucks, and police are urging anyone with further information to come forward.

Thompson’s Wife Inform of Potential Threats In a statement to NBC News, Brian Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, revealed that her husband had previously mentioned being threatened. While she didn’t have further details, she suggested that the threats may have stemmed from issues relating to insurance coverage, potentially linking them to the tragic incident.