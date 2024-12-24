Actor Denzel Washington celebrated a significant milestone in his faith journey over the weekend. On Saturday (December 21), the 69-year-old star of Gladiator II was baptized at Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in Harlem, New York City. The uplifting ceremony was a moment of deep personal significance for Washington, who was also presented with a minister's license during the service, which will allow him to be ordained in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We celebrate the addition of Minister Denzel Washington into the clergy, having received his minister's license in the Church of God in Christ today, in a truly uplifting moment," wrote Archbishop Christopher Bryant on Facebook, where he shared a photo of Washington's baptism.

The event was livestreamed by the First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York, allowing fans and followers to witness the occasion.

During the service, Washington reflected on his long-awaited faith journey, noting that he would soon be turning 70 years old. "It took a while, but I'm here," he said, expressing gratitude for the moment.

Washington also shared a deeply personal story from his youth, recalling an encounter with a woman named Ruth Green when he was 20 years old. Green, known for her prophetic gift, had predicted that Washington would "travel the world and preach to millions of people."

Fifty years later, Washington reflected on how God’s plan had unfolded in his life, recalling how his mother had told him, "man gives the award, God gives the reward," after he lost his first Academy Award nomination. Washington shared this touching memory with the congregation, saying, "If He can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit, and there’s no limit to the sky."

The actor also expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support of his wife, Pauletta Washington, who stood by his side during the ceremony.

Washington, who has previously spoken about his faith in interviews, described the day he felt "filled with the Holy Spirit" at West Angeles Church of God in Christ in California as "the biggest moment" of his life.