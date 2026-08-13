Deployed at sea for more than 260 days, six USS Abraham Lincoln sailors tried to jump overboard: Reports

At least six US service personnel, deployed on the USS Abraham Lincoln, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3 for the United States Pacific Fleet, have reportedly tried to jump overboard as their extended stay away from land continues. According to Military Times, there have been multiple attempts by sailors to jump overboard as poor conditions and mental stress on the Lincoln reach the breaking point.

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Deployed in November USS Abraham Lincoln, which has a crew of over 5,000 sailors and Marines, is in its ninth month of continuous deployment at sea, which is a record for an aircraft carrier in modern times.

The current deployment started on November 21, and the 37-year-old nuclear-powered aircraft carrier left San Diego for a Pacific mission that was expected to end in May 2026. However, following the outbreak of the US-Iran war, it was redeployed to the Middle East in the Arabian Sea under CENTCOM, with no announced end date for its deployment.

Set foot on land only twice According to Stars and Stripes, in the more than 9 months of deployment, USS Abraham Lincoln’s crew has stepped foot on land only two days - first in December in Guam, when many sailors were not allowed to disembark, and later in July, while it was on a re-stocking stop in Oman, when they were allowed to leave the ship, but was restricted to a secure compound within the port.

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The extended deployment and reported shortages of basic supplies, water, and plumbing have taken a toll on the mental health of many on board.

Families raise alarm The wife of a sailor on board USS Abraham Lincoln told Stars and Stripes her husband had texted her saying “he hopes he doesn’t wake up tomorrow”. The parent of another sailor said their son reported "he and his shipmates constantly think about jumping off the ship just for relief."

The wife of another sailor told Military Times that her husband saw a shipmate preparing to jum overboard, and he intervened.

In April, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had dismissed allegations of poor conditions on board USS Abraham Lincoln as “more fake news”.

Democrats seek answers Following the reports of sailors attempting to go overboard, several Democrats, including Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut, Mike Levin from California and Jason Crow from Colorado, have sought answers from the administration and the Navy.

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“These men and women signed up to serve their country. The least their country owes them is hot water, a working toilet, and a real meal. Hegseth cannot even manage that, and he has the nerve to look their families in the eye and call them liars,” Levin said.

Also Read | US says its jet shot down Iranian drone near USS Abraham Lincoln in Arabian sea

Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, sent a letter on Wednesday to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao seeking information about the carrier’s long deployment.

According to Military Times, Blumenthal asked the Navy to provide the dates of each extension to the Lincoln’s deployment, identify who authorized the extensions and explain the operational requirements behind each decision.