‘DEPORT XI JINPING’S DAUGHTER!’: MAGA amid US visa crackdown on Chinese students

American far-right MAGA activist Laura Loomer called for the deportation of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s daughter following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s announcement that the United States will begin “aggressively” revoking visas of Chinese students.

US President Donald Trump's administration has intensified efforts to deport people and revoke student visas as part of its broader hardline immigration agenda.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X, “The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”

In a statement, Rubio added that the State Department will revise visa criteria to impose stricter scrutiny on all future applications from China and Hong Kong.

Replying to this, Loomer said, “LET’S GO! DEPORT XI JINPING’S DAUGHTER! She lives in Massachusetts and went to Harvard! Sources tell me PLA guards from the CCP provide her with private security on US soil in Massachusetts!”

China’s Foreign Ministry previously pledged to “firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests” of its students abroad, in response to the Trump administration’s decision to revoke Harvard University’s authority to enroll foreign students—a move that would significantly impact Chinese nationals studying there.