Deportation battle heats up: Trump Administration pushes SC to approve Venezuelan migrant deportations under wartime law

The Trump administration on Friday (March 29) asked the US Supreme Court for permission to resume deportations of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under a rarely used 18th-century wartime law, while a legal battle over the policy continues.

Supreme Court appeal after lower court rejection The administration’s emergency appeal follows a 2-1 decision by a panel of appellate judges in Washington, which upheld a lower court's temporary order blocking deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. The federal appeals court ruled against the administration’s request to lift the block while the case is litigated.

In court filings, the Justice Department argued that federal courts should not interfere in diplomatic matters, contending that the migrants should challenge their deportation in a federal court in Texas, where they are being detained.

Deportations justified under wartime law The order blocking deportations was initially issued by US District Judge James E. Boasberg, chief judge of the Washington, D.C. federal court.

President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a law last used during World War II, to justify the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants. The administration classified them as a threat under a presidential proclamation that labeled the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force.

The Supreme Court has yet to indicate whether it will take up the case.

Alleged Salvadoran gang MS-13 leader arrested in Virginia US authorities arrested an alleged leader of the Salvadoran gang MS-13 in Virginia, the Trump administration announced on Thursday (March 28), calling it a significant step in its crackdown on organised crime.

MS-13 leader detained on firearm charges The suspect, identified as Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos, 24, was charged with being an undocumented alien in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Trump described Santos as a “major leader” of MS-13, the violent transnational gang that his administration has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

"This morning, one of the top leaders of MS-13 was apprehended," said Attorney General Pam Bondi at a news conference. "He was the leader for the East Coast, one of the top three in the entire country, right here in Virginia, living half an hour outside of Washington, D.C."

Legal proceedings and custody status Santos made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday (March 27), where he appeared without an attorney. The court appointed a lawyer to represent him, and a Spanish interpreter was present.

A judge ordered him to remain in custody until his next hearing on April 1, according to the court docket.

White House calls suspect a ‘violent individual’ White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Santos was a “very violent individual” and was arrested in a home where five children were present.

Attorney General Bondi emphasised that Santos, who is originally from El Salvador, was in the United States illegally and vowed that he “will not be living in our country much longer.”

The arrest marks the latest effort in the Trump administration’s ongoing crackdown on MS-13 and other transnational criminal organizations.