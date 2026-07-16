Deportation effect? Illegal immigration from India to US through donkey route sees nearly 70 % drop

The number of Indians attempting to enter the US illegally via the borders with Mexico and Canada after traveling through the donkey route has seen a significant drop in the past year, data from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has shown. According to a report by Hindustan Times, between October 2025 and May 2026, there was a 69 % drop in encounters with illegal immigrants from India on the US border.

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Drop in Illegal immigration from India to US CBP data showed that between October 2025 and May 2026, it recorded 20,614 encounters with Indian migrants. The same eight-month period, in FY2023, which saw the highest number of encounters with illegal migrants from India - 67,212.

Illegal immigration from India to US through donkey route sees nearly 70 per cent drop

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An "encounter" with an illegal (or undocumented) immigrant refers to any interaction between immigration officials and foreign nationals who are attempting to cross a border without legal authorization or remain in a country unlawfully.

Also Read | US appeals court halts contempt probe into Trump admin over deportation flights

An encounter encompasses two primary actions:

Apprehension: Physically taking a migrant into custody to initiate formal removal proceedings.

Expulsion/Turnback: Stopping or immediately returning individuals across the border for public health or immediate legal reasons.

Trump's deportation of illegal immigrants Donald Trump, who made the deportation of illegal immigrants one of the cornerstones of his 2024 presidential campaign, began mass expulsions in February 2025. This included several flights to India, in which detained illegal immigrants were sent back, often handcuffed and shackled throughout their journey.

The first such deportation flight to India was on February 5, when a US military plane landed in Amritsar, with about 104 Indian nationals on board, making it the farthest deportation flight.

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Since then, several military and chartered flights have flown to India with deported illegal immigrants.

In December 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs informed the Parliament that a total of 3,258 illegal immigrants from India were deported that year, the highest on record.

Illegal immigration through donkey route According to the Pew Research Center, there are an estimated 18,000 Indian nationals living in the US illegally, making them one of the largest groups after nationals from Mexico and El Salvador.

Most of these illegal immigrants use what is often called the donkey route or ‘dunky route’ to enter the US without documents. According to authorities, these illegal immigrants pay anywhere between ₹35 lakh and ₹80 lakh to human traffickers to take them to the US. This often involves a false travel trail through multiple countries before reaching Central America.

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Once they reach Latin American countries like Ecuador, Bolivia, or Guyana, the trafficked men, women and children are often made to walk for days, weeks and months through forests, swamps and terrains controlled by gangs.

The journey eventually takes them to the border with Mexico or Canada, from where they attempt to enter the US and seek asylum.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.