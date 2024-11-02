‘Desi President’ will boost India-US relations: US Congressman Krishnamoorthi on Kamala Harris ahead of US polls 2024

Raja Krishnamoorthi is hopeful for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, citing her Indian heritage as a bridge for US-India relations. However, a survey reveals decreased support for her among Indian Americans compared to Biden in 2020, alongside a shift towards Republican preferences.

Updated2 Nov 2024, 08:00 AM IST
US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat from Illinois
US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat from Illinois(AFP)

US presidential elections 2024: Optimistic about the chances of Vice-President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' win in the November 5 polls, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said a “Desi President” would help boost relationship between the US and India, owing to her connections to India.

Speaking with news agency ANI, the Indian American politician said the polls are going to be an extremely close contest. However, Krishnamoorthi said, he thinks that Kamala is going to “prevail” ultimately.

“But as you know, we're going to be looking at six or seven states very closely on election night. Some of those results may not roll in entirely on election night. We're also going to have to be patient as votes get counted,” he told ANI.

In America, Kamala means POTUS

Krishnamoorthi also weighed how the presidency of Kamala Harris would differ from that of Donald Trump.

He said if Donald Trump returns, his presidency is likely to be characterised by transactional foreign policy where public differences over trade and market access will have to balance strategic imperatives.

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, like US President Joe Biden, is more likely to focus on strategic convergences, seeing India as the ideal counterweight to China, and not allowing differences to become divergences.

“Kamala Harris, as the first ‘Desi’ President of the United States, would help to strengthen those bonds. She's visited India so many times as a child and a young adult, given that her mom came from India and instilled those values,” Krishnamoorthi said.

But like many, the Congressman expects both candidates to support a robust India-US relationship.

“About India, regardless of who is elected as the president, the relationship with India is growing stronger. It's covering more subjects, it's growing deeper. It's going to go to higher heights over time,” he said.

He also shared a meme that's circulating on messaging apps and other social media: In Sanskrit, Kamala means "lotus," but in America, Kamala means POTUS -- President of the United States.

US Presidential polls survey

Even though Harris could become the first ever Indian American president of the US, a survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has found that she is likely to secure fewer votes from the community than incumbent President Joe Biden did in 2020.

An estimated 61 per cent of respondents from the community will vote for Harris, the survey found, down by nearly 4 per cent as compared to the last presidential election in 2020.

There has been a decline in the community's attachment to Harris's party as well, with 47 per cent of respondents identifying as Democrats, down from 56 per cent in 2020. Meanwhile, the researchers noted "a modest shift in the community's preferences", with a slight uptick in willingness to vote for the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

 

2 Nov 2024, 08:00 AM IST
