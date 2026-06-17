Detainees at Florida's Alligator Alcatraz transferred elsewhere as detention centre likely to be closed, says ICE

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on Tuesday (local time) said that detainees at the Florida detention centre, also known as "Alligator Alcatraz," have been moved to other facilities.

The development comes as the US prepares for a hurricane season, NBC News reported. In a statement, ICE said, "As we enter into hurricane season, ICE and the state of Florida have moved illegal aliens from the soft-sided facility. For the safety of the illegal alien detainees, we transferred them to other facilities." However, the statement did not elaborate on how many detainees or where they are being transferred.

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The detention facility in Florida was opened last year in July by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' administration to support the immigration crackdown by the Trump administration.

Florida Governor on Alligator Alcatraz facility DeSantis, who was asked about the facility at a news conference on Tuesday, said, "The state doesn’t direct people there. It’s DHS that directs them there. And so if DHS stops directing them there, then we obviously are not just going to. It was never meant to be permanent." He added, "I don’t think that it’s empty now, at least as of yesterday when I got briefed on it, but they’ve had tens, hundreds of billions of dollars plowed into that agency.”

DeSantis said the facility was always meant to be a temporary detention centre and that the federal government is reimbursing the state for over $600 million in costs for the facility. “I think when we did it, we thought that it would be six months to a year in terms of the necessity of it,” he said Tuesday.

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Alligator Alcatraz faces intense scrutiny Alligator Alcatraz facility is located at a remote airstrip in Big Cypress National Preserve and has been the subject of several lawsuits and complaints about the conditions inside.

Earlier in April, a federal appellate court ruled to keep the detention facility open for the time being and blocked a lower court's order to wind down operations, finding that it did not comply with federal environmental laws. A majority of judges on a three-member panel of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Florida-operated facility was not subject to federal oversight and therefore did not need to undergo an environmental impact assessment mandated under federal law.

However, some reports surfaced last month suggesting the facility's closure could be as early as June.

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Florida immigration arrests surge Immigration arrests in Florida have risen sharply during President Donald Trump's second term, often attracting little public attention because many begin with routine traffic stops. Public support for the enforcement effort appears to be growing, while state and local agencies involved in the operations have consistently denied requests for arrest records and body-camera footage, citing guidance from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Over 39,000 immigrants were arrested in Florida in the 416 days starting 20 January, 2025- the day Trump began his second term, till 11 March, news agency AP reported, citing data. During the preceding 416 days of the Joe Biden administration, there were 11,088 arrests in the Sunshine State. On average, Florida has now recorded 93 daily arrests, trailing only Texas, which shares the nation's longest border with Mexico and has recorded 239 daily arrests.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.