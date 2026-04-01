‘Devastated; family blindsided…’: Kristi Noem to shocking report on husband Bryon's cross-dressing, double life

Kristi Noem has reportedly been left “devastated” following allegations about her husband, Bryon Noem, and what has been described as a secret online life.
“Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” a report by New York Post cited the former Department of Homeland Security Chief's representatives as saying.
A report by the Daily Mail alleged that Kristi Noem's husband Bryon Noem had been interacting online with women associated with what it described as “bimbofication” fetish scene — where adult performers undergo significant cosmetic enhancement to attain a "Barbie doll"-like look.
Citing messages purportedly exchanged with multiple individuals, the report claimed he complimented their altered appearances and expressed strong interest in them.
One image that Bryon Noem shared with these women depicts him in pink hot-pants and a flesh-colored, skin-tight outfit – the Daily Mail report mentioned.
Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem have three children – daughters Kassidy, 31, and Kennedy, 29 and a son, Booker, 23.
Kassidy and Kennedy both have children of their own.
Earlier this month, US President fired Kristi Noem and named Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin as her replacement. She was reassigned as the ‘Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,' a newly created post.
Noem's controversial actions, including misuse of funds and misleading statements, overshadowed her 14-month tenure, leading to her reassignment as the Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.
In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that Noem “has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!)” and that she will now become the “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a position tied to the new Western Hemisphere security initiative.
Noem's removal marked the first time that a Cabinet secretary was removed during Trump’s second term.
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