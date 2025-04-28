DHL resumes global shipments above $800 after ‘constructive dialogue’ with US authorities

Courier service giant DHL will resume global shipments above the rate of $800 to the United States after a ‘constructive dialogue’ with the US authorities, reported the news agency Reuters, citing the official announcement.

Earlier on April 21, DHL halted business-to-consumer shipments worth more than $800 to individuals in the United States due to the U.S. customs regulatory changes, which have increased the time of clearance of deliveries.

The German courier service attributed the operational pause to the new regulations, which mandated that all shipments worth over $800 would be subject to a formal entry processing system. Before this new limit was imposed on April 5, 2025, the minimum limit was $2,500.