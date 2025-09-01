DHS Chief Kristi Noem confirms expanded immigration crackdown in Chicago amid Trump-Pritzker clash

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on Sunday (August 31) said the Trump administration will soon expand immigration operations in Chicago, confirming a stepped-up presence of federal agents in the nation’s third-largest city.

“We’ve already had ongoing operations with ICE in Chicago... but we do intend to add more resources to those operations,” Noem said on CBS News.

She declined to provide specific details, but the DHS last week requested limited logistical support from the Naval Station Great Lakes, about 35 miles north of Chicago, to assist in the effort.

Possible National Guard deployment Noem added that it was Trump’s “prerogative” whether to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago, as he did in Los Angeles in June during immigration protests.

“I do know that LA wouldn’t be standing today if President Trump hadn’t taken action,” Noem said. “That city would have burned if left to devices of the mayor and governor of that state.”

Trump targets Illinois leadership President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson over crime and immigration. On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME. He is CRAZY!!! He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!”

Illinois leaders push back Both Pritzker and Johnson have pushed back against the administration’s plans, arguing that crime in Chicago has been declining. They have also vowed to resist any federal overreach.

Johnson has already signed an order barring the Chicago Police Department from cooperating with federal agents on civil immigration enforcement, including patrols, traffic stops, and checkpoints.

“Chicago is not going to be a partner in violating the rights of our residents,” Johnson’s office said.

“We also are tough on crime,” Pritzker told The Associated Press. Trump, he said, “talks a good game. What the President has done, however, is to make it harder to crack down on crime.”

Sanctuary laws at the forefront Chicago, home to one of the largest immigrant populations in the country, has strong sanctuary laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Illinois has some of the toughest anti-cooperation rules in the nation, often putting it at odds with Trump’s immigration policies.

