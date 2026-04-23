DHS counterterror official under probe over ‘sugar daddy’ allegations

A senior counterterrorism official in the administration of Donald Trump is under investigation following allegations about her personal conduct and spending allegations.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, a complaint has been filed with the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General against Julia Varvaro, 29, who serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism.

The complaint was filed by a businessman identified as Robert B, who claimed he spent between $30,000 and $40,000 on Varvaro during a three-month relationship, according to the news outlet.

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“I did not want a sugar daddy/prostitution relationship,” he said in the complaint, adding that the spending included luxury travel, jewelry, and shopping.

He further alleged: “She told me that the $40,000 worth of jewelry… are all trophies from her sugar daddies.”

Robert, as per the news outlet, also raised concerns about potential national security risks, stating: “I believe that she’s under financial stress and that her actions pose a security risk.”

Profile and lifestyle claims The complaint alleges Varvaro maintained a profile on a sugar dating platform under the name “Alessia,” describing herself as offering “seductive sophistication.”

The profile was reportedly removed after media inquiries. Robert also claimed she frequently requested expensive gifts, including designer items and financial assistance for rent.

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Allegations of conduct and access The news report stated that Robert further alleged that Varvaro used her position to facilitate preferential airport treatment and made claims about accessing high-level government resources.

He also accused her of drug use, stating he observed marijuana consumption and recreational Xanax use — allegations he said could jeopardize her security clearance.

Varvaro denies allegations Varvaro denied the claims in an interview with the Daily Mail, calling the allegations baseless.

“I did nothing wrong. This is just a mad ex-boyfriend putting crap together,” she said.

She denied having a profile on the sugar dating website and rejected claims of drug use: “I’ve never taken any drugs for recreational use.”

Addressing the relationship, she said: “We were together in an exclusive relationship… I don’t know what’s the problem with that.”

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Financial and personal defense Varvaro also disputed claims about her finances, stating she had no college debt due to scholarships and family support.

She acknowledged receiving financial help during a furlough but described it as reasonable. “It was helpful… I was always Ubering out to his house,” she said.

Varvaro earned a PhD in Homeland Security in 2024 and was appointed to her current role in 2025.