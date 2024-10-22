Diana’s biographer calls Meghan Markle’s judgment ‘flawless in getting it all wrong’

  • Royal author Tina Brown reportedly remarked that Meghan Markle has the worst judgment of anyone in the world, noting that she frequently makes poor choices.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Royal author Tina Brown also reportedly claimed that Meghan Markle's ideas are 'total crap'.
Royal author Tina Brown also reportedly claimed that Meghan Markle’s ideas are ’total crap’.(AFP)

Royal author Tina Brown, who wrote Princess Diana's 2007 biography, reportedly criticised Meghan Markle in a recent appearance on The Ankler Podcast. 

“The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world,” Brown reportedly said, adding that Markle consistently makes poor decisions. She described Meghan as “flawless about getting it all wrong” and claimed that her ideas are “total c**p”.

According to Brown, Markle's primary issue is that “she doesn't listen.”

Furthermore, Brown reportedly suggested that Meghan convinced Prince Harry that her Hollywood background would elevate them to stardom. “He's pretty much in the thrall of Meghan,” Brown reportedly remarked, emphasizing how Harry followed Meghan blindly.

She described him as a “lamb to the slaughter,” highlighting his naivety.

She noted that his time in the army had a positive impact on him. However, Brown sees him as vulnerable in his current situation.

Brown's comments come at a tumultuous time for the Sussexes. Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California, the couple has faced public criticism. The couple has recently purchased a property in Portugal, marking a partial return to Europe after their eviction from Frogmore Cottage last year.

A modern Royal saga

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have emerged as two of the most discussed figures within the royal family, drawing global attention since the start of their relationship. Their transition from royal life to independence has been marked by significant milestones, challenges, and intense public scrutiny.

In early 2020, Harry and Meghan decided to step back from their royal responsibilities, seeking more privacy and autonomy for their family.

Following their departure, the couple moved to California, where they concentrated on establishing their brand and family. They secured lucrative deals with media companies such as Netflix and Spotify to create content that reflects their values.

In 2023, Prince Harry published his memoir, Spare, which provided candid reflections on his life, including his experiences as a royal and the challenges he encountered in the public eye. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex continue to remain prominent in the media, and their narrative evolves as they navigate their new roles.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 05:58 PM IST
