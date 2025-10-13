Diane Keaton 'was very thin, had lost much weight,' friend recalls Ocscar-winning actress' last moments before 911 call

Diane Keaton, the Hollywood's legendary actress, who passed away at the age of 79 had grown feeble and weak during her last moments, her friend recalled. Days before the 911 emergency call when she was transported to the hospital only to be pronounced dead on October 12 in the presence of her loved ones.

As per TMZ report, Father of the Bride and The First Wives Club star breathed her last on October 11 in California. A rerecording of the dispatcher, who dialled the LA Fire Department to inform about “Rescue 19, person down” at Keaton's home address, revealed that he called after 8 am on Saturday. The veteran actress had been with loved ones when she passed, a relative informed AP.

The Oscar-winning star of “Annie Hall,” “The Godfather” films and “Father of the Bride,” who left an indelible legacy behind, had become increasingly reclusive in the past year with one longtime friend, the songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, Daily Mail reported. Recollecting the memory of the time spent with Diane Keaton days before her death, Carole Bayer Sager said, “I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin,' adding, 'She had lost so much weight.”

Elaborating the impact of separation from her house on Diane Keaton's health, her friend noted, "She had to go to Palm Springs because her house has been damaged inside and they had to clean everything" after January's Los Angeles wildfires.

According to the Grammy and Oscar award-winning lyricist, it was during this time Diane Keaton's health deteriorated and she lost significant amount of weight. “She was down there for a while, and when she came back, I was kind of stunned by how much weight she'd lost,” Carole Bayer Sager added.

CoStar Al Pacino regrets not marrying Diane Keaton A confidante of the Oscar-winning actor revealed that her former boyfriend and CoStar Al Pacino, who dated Keaton between 1971 to 1987, had harboured a lifelong regret of not marrying Keaton when he had the opportunity. Reflecting on the loss of ‘Annie Hall’ actress, the friend added, "For years after he and Diane split, Al used to say, "if it’s meant to be, it’s never too late for a do-over". But sadly, now it is."

